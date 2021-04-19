Timed Rodeo events photo

Molly Johnson of Cottonwood chases down a calf in the breakaway competition, Friday, Aug. 14 Timed Events Rodeo held in Greencreek.

 David Rauzi / Free Press

Clay Marek of Grangeville topped the tie-down roping event during the District 3 high school rodeo Sunday, April 18, at Cambridge. In performances on Saturday, Emmy Williams of Grangeville took third in breakway and Luke Olsen of Clearwater Valley took third in tie-down, while Shada Edwards (CV) took sixth in goat tying. On Sunday, Molly Johnson of Prairie took sixth in breakaway, Edwards took second in goat tying and Williams took third in goat tying. Johnson teamed up with Jesse St. Onge and took second place in Sunday team roping. Competitors will return to Cambridge May 7-9, with the top six places of the year in each event qualifying for the Idaho State High School Finals to be held in Pocatello June 7-12.

Next,

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.