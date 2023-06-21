WHITE BIRD — With just one qualifier in each of the bareback, saddle bronc and bull rides, the White Bird Rodeo’s largest individual payouts went to the cowboys who topped these rough stock rides. The biggest single amount — $1,190 — went to Austin McFadden in the bull riding, who scored a 69 on the Saturday night of Father’s Day Weekend, June 17.
Noah Jones notched $1,137 for a 74-point saddle bronc ride that day, and Hauston Roth scored $873 for a 63-point bareback ride, also Saturday evening.
Rance Snap and Gabe McKay split the top dollars in the ranch bronc riding, each with a 68-point ride, and each winning $576.
Mitch White won the tiedown roping with a catch in 12.2 seconds. Braedyn White won the steer wrestling with a takedown in 6.6 seconds, and Kelsey Felton and Paul Dunn each won more than $400 for a 6.6 in the team roping.
Rylee Branch won the barrel racing in 16.498, and Jordan Minor won the breakaway roping in 2.3 seconds.
In the local events, Riata Rockwell won the youth barrel racing with a 16.774, and Rozalyn Forsmann won the peewee barrels in 19.624.
Sawyer Fisher and Cassidy Crockett won the local team roping, and $675 apiece.
In kids events, Maddix Clairmon won the mini bulls, and Cash Mossman tied for first in the mini ponies and won the younger section’s calf scramble Friday night, June 16.
