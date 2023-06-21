White Bird Rodeo 2023 photo

Some rough stock riders hit paydirt with big payouts at the White Bird Rodeo last Saturday, June 17, but on Friday night, most of them just hit dirt. Pictured is bareback rider Nolan Gilles, on the first horse out of the gate June 16.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

WHITE BIRD — With just one qualifier in each of the bareback, saddle bronc and bull rides, the White Bird Rodeo’s largest individual payouts went to the cowboys who topped these rough stock rides. The biggest single amount — $1,190 — went to Austin McFadden in the bull riding, who scored a 69 on the Saturday night of Father’s Day Weekend, June 17.

Noah Jones notched $1,137 for a 74-point saddle bronc ride that day, and Hauston Roth scored $873 for a 63-point bareback ride, also Saturday evening.

