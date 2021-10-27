GRANGEVILLE — One touchdown — a short run by Colyn Goeckner after quarterback Jared Lindsley’s bootleg run took it to the goal line — was all the offense the Bulldogs had against Melba last Friday night, Oct. 22. The Mustangs won, 26-7.

This week, while the rest of the 2A classification is playing first round playoff games, Grangeville has a defacto playoff Friday night, Oct. 29, at Central Idaho League familiar St. Maries.

The game the teams had scheduled during the regular season was called off due to illness in the St. Maries camp, so instead of a first round bye for the winner, the teams will decide the Central Idaho League championship, with the winner to move on to the quarterfinal to be played Nov. 5 or Nov. 6.

