After lighting up McCall 63-23 on Nov. 16, the Grangeville girls traveled to Melba to play the defending 2A state champions, and during that early-season test of wills last Friday night, Nov. 19, the defenses prevailed in a potential playoff preview. Melba put together a 10-2 run during the second quarter and held on to win 33-27. The next day, Grangeville beat Parma on a late pair of foul shots by Camden Barger, who used a screen set by Cameran Green to draw a foul and break a 44-44 tie with fewer than two seconds remaining.

Next, Grangeville (3-1) hosts Prairie (1-0) for the annual Idaho County Shootout on Dec. 3. Grangeville and Prairie students are collecting food and dollar donations to be given to the local food banks.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments