After lighting up McCall 63-23 on Nov. 16, the Grangeville girls traveled to Melba to play the defending 2A state champions, and during that early-season test of wills last Friday night, Nov. 19, the defenses prevailed in a potential playoff preview. Melba put together a 10-2 run during the second quarter and held on to win 33-27. The next day, Grangeville beat Parma on a late pair of foul shots by Camden Barger, who used a screen set by Cameran Green to draw a foul and break a 44-44 tie with fewer than two seconds remaining.
Next, Grangeville (3-1) hosts Prairie (1-0) for the annual Idaho County Shootout on Dec. 3. Grangeville and Prairie students are collecting food and dollar donations to be given to the local food banks.
