KAMIAH — Kavan Mercer booked 17 points against Potlatch on Friday night, then put in another 16 against Troy on Saturday afternoon as the Kubs maintained their grip on second place in the Whitepine League. After trailing the Loggers 10-8 after one quarter, the KHS basketball boys jammed up Potlatch defensively, running off a 22-2 second quarter and a 15-4 third on the way to a 47-25 home win. Luke Krogh scored 10 for KHS. Potlatch has yet to win a game this season, in league play or otherwise.
The Troy matchup proved tougher, as standout guard Kaiden Codr tied the score for Troy after KHS led 7-2 early. The scoring from Mercer, Everett Skinner (10 points) and others piled up into a 35-19 halftime lead, but Codr and the Trojans surged again early in the third quarter, On a three-point shot, Codr drew Jace Sams’ fourth personal foul with 2:51 left in the third. Codr made all three free throws, cutting Kamiah’s lead to eight, 37-29.
Kamiah answered with play inside, including by way of a high-low post-up which featured a crisp interior pass from Kaden DeGroot to Landon Keen, who scored and drew a foul, restoring a double-digit lead. Several more “and-one” opportunities ensued as Kamiah outscored Troy 25-5 during the fourth quarter.
Converting those traditional three-point plays pleased KHS coach Aaron Skinner, who praised the competition and said that he was proud of the way the Kubs attended to these games, with games against higher-ranked WPL teams coming up. Having played at Grangeville after press time on Tuesday, the Kubs visit Lapwai (10-3, 9-0 WPL) on Thursday night, then visit Genesee on Saturday afternoon. With a 7-2 league record, KHS sits slightly ahead of Prairie in the standings, with the Kubs having played more of their WPL slate so far.
Earlier in the week, Kamiah beat CV 72-31.
