KAMIAH — Kavan Mercer scored six three-pointers and totaled 24 points as the Kubs cruised to a 57-18 win over a depleted Kendrick squad on Thursday night, Dec. 2. Brady Cox and Luke Krogh added 10 points apiece. KHS led 36-5 at halftime.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments