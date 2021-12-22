GENESEE — Kavan Mercer (20 points) led as the Kubs blew out Genesee 56-23 on Dec. 18. Kamiah’s next game is Dec. 28 against Soda Springs at New Plymouth High School.

See idahocountyfreepress.com for the rest of last week's boys basketball results.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments