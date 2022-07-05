Incoming players grades 6-8 are invited to a volleyball camp July 27-28 at GEMS featuring Eva Millan, a college player at Whitworth University. The camp will run 8:30-11:30 a.m. both days, with early registration discounted to $60 before July 11. After July 11, registration is $75. The camp will be capped at 75 attendees.
All camp proceeds will go to help Adalei Lefebvre and Makenna York as they travel with the NBC International Volleyball Tour Team during the summer of 2023.
Contact Heidi Agee, 208-818-4701 or heidiagee@yahoo.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.