Incoming players grades 6-8 are invited to a volleyball camp July 27-28 at GEMS featuring Eva Millan, a college player at Whitworth University. The camp will run 8:30-11:30 a.m. both days, with early registration discounted to $60 before July 11. After July 11, registration is $75. The camp will be capped at 75 attendees.

All camp proceeds will go to help Adalei Lefebvre and Makenna York as they travel with the NBC International Volleyball Tour Team during the summer of 2023.

Contact Heidi Agee, 208-818-4701 or heidiagee@yahoo.com.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments