Olson's Miniature Rodeo Bulls will hold its third annual mini bull bash finals at 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Grangeville Border Days arena. A youth barrel race is planned as well. Entries open Aug. 24, with slots available for up to 20 riders: the first 10 ages 10 and younger, and the first 10 ages 11-18. Admission is $10 per person.
Contact Olson's Miniature Rodeo Bulls at https://www.facebook.com/Olsonsminaturerodeobulls.
