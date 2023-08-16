GRANGEVILLE — This summer season’s last mini bulls performance will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 26 at Grangeville Border Days Arena, where Olson’s Mini Bulls will host its state finals event. Also going that day are junior barrels and local team roping. For event information contact Anna Wren, 208-790-0307. For mini bulls contact Tobi Olson, 208-634-9229.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jet boat driver presumed drowned
- Nearly 100 people participate in historic Chief Joseph Trail Ride
- Fair runs today through Saturday
- Idaho County 4-H Horse Show 2023: 4-H’ers show their equine skills at annual show
- Search for missing Kooskia man continues; lost hiker located
- Rylaarsdam-Schoo receives honor
- Idaho County Commissioners: Milner Trail vacation approved
- Elk City Days grand marshals Bill and Sue Phillips: Couple enjoys life in ‘the best place in the world’
- Welcome to the Wild West; Marcum offers free shows during Elk City Days
- Overheated battery cause in Glenwood house fire; three structures lost Aug. 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.