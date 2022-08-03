GRANGEVILLE — Olson’s Mini Bull State Finals presented by the Grangeville Border Days Committee will start at 5 p.m. Aug. 28 at Border Days Arena. The event brings together top mini bulls performers from the past season. Gates open at 3 p.m., and junior barrels will be held between rounds. Tickets are $10 and available for presale. Contact Anna Wren, 208-790-0307, or Tobi Olson, 208-634-9229, for further information.

