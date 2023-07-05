The women of Grangeville Country Club held a guest tournament last week, where they and their guests had great makes as well as close calls. From left are Lynn Sonnen of Greencreek, Sallie Wilhelm of Orofino, and the group with Grangeville's Teresa Groom of Colleen, Patti and Joanne of Orofino and Lewiston.

