Clearwater Valley’s Dayton Mitzkis photo

Clearwater Valley’s Dayton Mitzkis is pictured near the start of the second loop around the LCSC cross-country course near Lewiston High School during the 1A boys section of the state cross-country meets held Saturday, Oct. 29.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

LEWISTON — Clearwater Valley’s Dayton Mitzkis pulled ahead of teammate Wyatt Anderberg about halfway through the 1A boys state cross-country race last Saturday, Oct. 29, on his way to an 18:34.84 time, which put him in the top half of the field of 96 runners who took on the 5K course near Lewiston High School. Anderberg finished in 19:00.97, which put him 60th among Idaho’s small-school runners.

Kamiah’s Charlee Denmark finished in 19:59.64, 77th in the classification.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments