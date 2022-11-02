LEWISTON — Clearwater Valley’s Dayton Mitzkis pulled ahead of teammate Wyatt Anderberg about halfway through the 1A boys state cross-country race last Saturday, Oct. 29, on his way to an 18:34.84 time, which put him in the top half of the field of 96 runners who took on the 5K course near Lewiston High School. Anderberg finished in 19:00.97, which put him 60th among Idaho’s small-school runners.
Kamiah’s Charlee Denmark finished in 19:59.64, 77th in the classification.
