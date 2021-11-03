BOISE — Clearwater Valley sophomores Dayton Mitzkis and Wyatt Anderberg both finished the 1A boys cross-country state championship race in less than 20 minutes, with Mitzkis (58th, 19:37.54) just ahead of Prairie freshman Matthew Wemhoff (19:39.89). Anderberg (19:51.54), Prairie senior Kyle Schwartz (19:57.81) and Kamiah’s Emmett Long (21:24.88).
CV’s Eleah Swan (33rd, 22:23.73) finished as the only girl to qualify out of Idaho County, and Nezperce senior Grace Tiegs cracked the top 20 with a time of 21:37.49.
