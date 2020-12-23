KAMIAH — While Genesee has been overshadowed by Lapwai and Prairie in Whitepine League play the past few seasons, those Bulldogs have put up a 5-1 WPL record so far, with their latest win a 64-46 romp Dec. 19 at KHS. Laney Landmark scored 16 for Kamiah. Isabelle Monk (21) and Claira Osborne (13) led Genesee in scoring.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.