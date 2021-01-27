With COVID-19 coronavirus vaccination progressing and the disease apparently in retreat — and with the state House of Representatives poised to vote down his emergency measures — Gov. Brad Little last week proclaimed it time to further relax some of the restrictions that have brought covid’s spread in Idaho County nearly to a standstill. Specifically, he called on the state board of education to allow more spectators at sporting events, and that board followed through by more than doubling the number of people schools across Idaho may allow in gyms for ballgames and other competitions.
“All of our decisions related to the Idaho Rebounds plan have been rooted in detailed metrics related to virus activity and impacts on our health care system,” the governor said in a news release last Thursday, with which he nudged the board to loosen up. “Thanks to the good actions of the people of Idaho to slow the spread of the virus in our communities, we are seeing a continued decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. ... All Idahoans, including participants and spectators at sporting events, are reminded that in order to keep these activities as open as possible, the continued good practices of social distancing, mask wearing, and hand sanitization are strongly encouraged.”
In a televised address the next day, the governor implored the people of Idaho to uphold the emergency declaration: “We absolutely would not be in this phenomenal position right now if we did not have the emergency declarations, if we were not able to act quickly during the darkest months of our pandemic fight,” he said.
In addition to disrupting daily life here and across the country and the world, covid has factored in the deaths of 16 elderly people in Idaho County since last spring. Statewide restrictions under last spring’s emergency declaration were tightened in mid-November and relaxed somewhat Dec. 30, and the local case count dipped to just two new ones last Friday, Jan. 22. Since the pandemic arrived in this region, public health officials had documented 1,154 cases, and as of last Friday, 997 of them were listed as having recovered.
The Public Health-North Central Idaho district listed 129 open cases still active in Idaho County as of Jan. 25 — essentially a third as many as were known active in Idaho County at the Dec. 8 peak of 394.
The same restrictions that have been doing a number on the disease had, until late last week, also kept high school gyms across the district mostly empty even as the local teams have played on.
The looser rules will keep gyms about half-empty, for now.
The adjusted Idaho Rebounds plan for school athletics issued Jan. 21 holds that schools may allow crowds up to the larger of 40 percent of gym capacity or up to four spectators per student participant, if distancing requirements are maintained or if masks are worn.
The way this is being put into practice is being honed by each school district. The change cleared the way for up to 300 to attend games in the Grangeville High gym, and up to 460 at Clearwater Valley. The 40 percent capacity number for Prairie games is 435, and Kamiah allowed four spectators per participating athlete for basketball games last Saturday. Every venue has its own protocols, as gym capacities vary and each district has its own rules. The current statewide restrictions can be read in full at coronavirus.idaho.gov/resources-for-schools.
The change came with about two weeks left in the girls basketball regular season, with girls district and state tournaments to start and finish next month and with the boys postseason to follow and continue into early March.
Meanwhile, statewide, Idaho saw 527 new confirmed and probable covid cases on Monday, Jan. 25. North Central Idaho’s health district, which includes Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties, confirmed 53 new cases in the region on Monday, Jan. 25 — more than any day last week, but far fewer than the counts that had been typical of most Mondays Oct. 13-Dec. 14. The region’s highest single-day count was 354 on Nov. 23.
