GRANGEVILLE — Rodeos at 6 p.m. each night this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 1-3, mark the 112th annual Grangeville Border Days. Local entries filled up early, and more than 200 pros are on the daysheets for what is always the town’s busiest time.
Those looking for bull riding will find it stacked mainly on Saturday and Sunday nights, and Saturday also boasts the rodeo’s biggest night for ranch bronc rides and steer wrestling as well as novice bull riding. Sunday features the biggest section of tiedown roping, and all three nights are loaded with professional breakaway roping, barrel racing and team roping.
