Grangeville's Miles Lefebvre photo

Grangeville's Miles Lefebvre is pictured driving against defense from Moscow's Dylan Rehder during the Bears' win last Saturday, Jan. 8.

 Free Press / Andrew Ottoson

GRANGEVILLE — Caleb Frei scored a team-high 14 points for Grangeville during a 65-41 loss to Moscow on Saturday, Jan. 8. GHS hosts St. Maries this Saturday, Jan. 15, and visits Kamiah Jan. 18.

