Moscow's Murphy motors past Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE - Moscow running back Isaiah Murphy scored twice and the Bears defense held the Bulldogs to one touchdown on the opening night of the 2021 football season. After Jared Lindsley threw to Miles Lefebvre for Grangeville's score, Moscow kicked a field goal, then scored a touchdown plus a point-after kick to carry a 10-8 lead into halftime. Moscow scored again but failed the conversion, making for a 16-8 final after the Bulldogs' fourth quarter scoring drive stalled just inside the GHS 20 yard line.
Moscow broke a screen pass for a big gain, setting up the cement score, which Murphy ran in from 11 yards out with 4:40 remaining.
But the blown conversion left GHS with a chance to tie, and the Bulldogs pushed from their own 34 to the Moscow 24 before turning it over on downs.
