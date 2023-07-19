Sydney Murphy photo

Sydney Murphy.

 Contributed photo

GRANGEVILLE — After Sydney Murphy divorced two years ago, she started down a path of figuring out who she is, what she likes to do — and doing things she had never tried before. That included competing in Spartan Races.

“When people ask me what a Spartan Race is, I usually tell them it’s a harder mud run,” she said. “They have different lengths of runs that you can do, and then each length has a certain amount of obstacles, and the Spartan is a much more competitive mud run than just your general mud runs.”

