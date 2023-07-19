GRANGEVILLE — After Sydney Murphy divorced two years ago, she started down a path of figuring out who she is, what she likes to do — and doing things she had never tried before. That included competing in Spartan Races.
“When people ask me what a Spartan Race is, I usually tell them it’s a harder mud run,” she said. “They have different lengths of runs that you can do, and then each length has a certain amount of obstacles, and the Spartan is a much more competitive mud run than just your general mud runs.”
The competitive part has so far included multiple races in Big Fork, Montana, in April 2023, in which she placed third in her age group. She started out in the open, noncompetitive division, and completed a six-mile, 25-obstacle race in Tejon Ranch, California, in October 2022 — in which she placed first in her group and third of 488 women.
“Tejon Ranch was the race I realized I had potential to be a good Spartan racer,” she said. “I had just come off an injury and taken a few weeks off of running. I did this race strictly for fun and didn’t push it at all. To my surprise, I finished well, so I knew it was time to start racing competitively and take things more seriously.”
She has done 10 so far, traveling to California, Arizona, Colorado and Montana.
A year of dedicated training for it “made a huge difference,” she said, comparing her first one in Big Fork to her more recent competition there. “I just did the little race, the three-mile race that first year, and I still did fairly well. I placed in the top, I think, 25th percentile, in the open racing. Then a year later I did what they call the trifecta, which is the 13-mile, the six-mile and the three-mile, all in two days, in the higher division.”
Comparing her three-mile times from the first year to the second doesn’t quite work, because the more recent one came right after the two longer races. “It’s what we call a shakeout,” she said. “Like after you’ve pushed so hard, you just go few more miles at a really easy pace and it kind of just helps your muscles relax a little bit so you don’t end up quite so sore. So I just used that three-mile race just to have fun and to chill.”
Training involves obstacle technique, weight training and a lot of running.
“I’m a single mom, so I have to work and do my kids, and then usually I’m up at midnight working out or on the bike,” she said. “I’ll do my runs then I do my weight training. I usually am working out five days a week.”
Obstacles include water features like the Dunk Wall, which is a pit in which “you have to go under something, which is usually gross because a lot of other people have already gone under it, and it’s almost like sludge instead of water,” she said. “There’s a sandbag carry, a rope climb, a bucket carry. There’s a cargo net, like an a-frame cargo that you have to climb up, and rings and bars, which are hard because they’re slippery.”
She said in the competitive grouping, “a lot comes down to who is the fastest runner, because 80 percent of the race is running.”
So she runs about 20 miles per week.
“I love the challenge,” she said. “Every course location has its challenge. Like, Montana is in the top 10 for hardest venues because it’s literally a mountain, so you have to adjust your training for that. What keeps it interesting is it’s always changing. They’re always coming up with new obstacles. You always just have different elements as well, like, Montana was super cold, which I feel like gave me an advantage since I’m used to the cold.”
The hardest race she has had was after an illness that hit just before her trip to Arizona in February.
“I was in one of the best shapes that I’ve ever been in,” she said. “I was all ready to go. And then two weeks before the race, I got sick and so I wasn’t able to work out and I tried pulling through and on the course and I was just like, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ And it was a bummer because I should have done really well. And it hit me so hard. I came home and I was depressed for like two weeks. I did so poorly and I just was like, ‘Oh, couldn’t my mind just kick in stronger?’ But my body was just so tired from being so sick and I was just done out there on the course. I walked half of it. It was just awful.”
She came back with her best races in Montana. “I just tried telling myself, ‘Don’t work yourself up like you did for Arizona. Just go.’ It’s a hard course. I forget how much elevation, but you literally go up and down a mountain. The most rewarding part is, I went in, I did the work and it showed in my performance. The weather was awful. It was not very much fun, but it was very rewarding to come out on the other side of it with the podium place.”
Now she’s training for Seattle in September — and passing what she’s learning on to her kids.
“My oldest daughter is now the age where she’ll go out on some runs with me,” Murphy said. “It’s a good lesson, I think, for them to learn. If you want to be good at something, you have to put in some work and sometimes it’s not fun. I don’t feel like running 10 miles some days, so it’s good for them to see me do it anyway.”
