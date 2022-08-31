Clearwater Valley Rams (CVHS) logo

MIDDLETON — The Clearwater Valley football boys forced a turnover on Glenns Ferry’s first drive during their first game of the season last Saturday, Aug. 27, at the annual 8-Man Showcase, which brings together top teams from across the state. The Rams went on to win the game 20-12.

After CV’s Jake Fabbi recovered a fumble at the Rams’ 16, the Clearwater Valley boys pushed out to the 35, retaining possession after a fumble of their own set them back to their own one. Quarterback Louie Fabbi found Carson Schilling with a long pass to convert third-and-25, then Fabbi threw long to Bass Myers, who got open behind the last defender but had to come back into the thick of it to secure the pass, then raced evasively to the far end zone. The play went for 65 yards and a 6-0 Rams lead with 5:31 left in the first quarter.

