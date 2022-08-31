MIDDLETON — The Clearwater Valley football boys forced a turnover on Glenns Ferry’s first drive during their first game of the season last Saturday, Aug. 27, at the annual 8-Man Showcase, which brings together top teams from across the state. The Rams went on to win the game 20-12.
After CV’s Jake Fabbi recovered a fumble at the Rams’ 16, the Clearwater Valley boys pushed out to the 35, retaining possession after a fumble of their own set them back to their own one. Quarterback Louie Fabbi found Carson Schilling with a long pass to convert third-and-25, then Fabbi threw long to Bass Myers, who got open behind the last defender but had to come back into the thick of it to secure the pass, then raced evasively to the far end zone. The play went for 65 yards and a 6-0 Rams lead with 5:31 left in the first quarter.
Glenns Ferry struck back late in the quarter, overcoming a holding penalty that set up third-and-22 from the Rams 31, with running back Price Thomas breaking a touchdown run with 2:22 left in the first.
Neither team converted the point-after attempt, and the score remained level at 6-all until the Rams’ first drive after halftime. After starting at their own 30, CV advanced snappily across midfield with a couple of runs and an encroachment penalty. Then Myers broke out again, crashing the end zone to finish a 36-yard run at 8:31 of the third quarter.
Glenns Ferry went three-and-out, as Keegan Robeson notched a tackle in the backfield. The Rams forced the Pilots quarterback to scramble on third down, and brought him down to make it fourth-and-13, prompting a punt with a bit less than seven minutes left in the period.
The Rams took over at the 50, and advanced to the Glenns Ferry two by running the ball eight plays in a row. Myers broke through again with 2:54 left in the third, and Louie Fabbi added the conversion to make it 20-6.
Whether or not the Rams relaxed with the lead, Glenns Ferry tightened the score to 20-12 with a touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter, spurring CV to play tighter defense the rest of the way.
After the Pilots forced a turnover on downs, the Rams did likewise, with Carson Schilling making a tackle on fourth-and-12 near midfield with 6:28 left in the game. Clearwater Valley made that Glenns Ferry’s last chance, running down the clock with one long run-heavy offensive series.
“We won a game under adversity,” CV head coach Allen Hutchens said. “We played hard, and we got it done. .... I’m just proud of everybody. I don’t have a lot of depth, and guys were getting tired. They worked their tails off.”
Next up, Clearwater Valley (1-0) hosts Logos at 7 p.m. Sept. 2. “I know from film last year that they like to throw the ball,” Hutchens said. “They’re a Whitepine League team, and there are no days off in this league.”
