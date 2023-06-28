Clearwater Valley Rams (CVHS) logo

The Clearwater Valley football squad took 17 to Eastern Oregon University’s eight-man football camp last week, June 18-21, at Elgin High School. Rams head coach Allen Hutchens is anticipating a count in the mid-20s will show out at CVHS this fall.

“It went very well,” Hutchens said. “We went 6-2 in the passing league, lost in the semifinals in overtime to Enterprise. We had a live session where we scored five and gave up two touchdowns total. It was a great camp. I’m going to have a lot out for fall, and as long as we stay healthy, keep our grades up, and get a little luck, we should have another successful fall campaign.”

