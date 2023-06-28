The Clearwater Valley football squad took 17 to Eastern Oregon University’s eight-man football camp last week, June 18-21, at Elgin High School. Rams head coach Allen Hutchens is anticipating a count in the mid-20s will show out at CVHS this fall.
“It went very well,” Hutchens said. “We went 6-2 in the passing league, lost in the semifinals in overtime to Enterprise. We had a live session where we scored five and gave up two touchdowns total. It was a great camp. I’m going to have a lot out for fall, and as long as we stay healthy, keep our grades up, and get a little luck, we should have another successful fall campaign.”
He pointed out Bass Myers.
“He’s going to be a tough runner,” Hutchens said. “He’s going to be tough to bring down. He was hitting some kids with some force over there. He’s going to stand out. Probably we’ll move him to safety where he can see the field and come up and read. He wants to be out in space more, so I’m going to give him that opportunity. You’ve seen him break away on his runs, and he’s faster than what people think.”
He also pointed out Carson Schilling, Jake Fabbi, Trebor Altman and Landon Schlieper.
“Landon threw the ball very well,” Hutchens said.
He said the Whitepine League looks as challenging as ever, with Logos — one of the teams the Rams saw at camp — showing strength in the passing game. “I think Logos is going to be good. Kamiah is good. Don’t ever count out Prairie. Don’t ever count out Lapwai. You’ve got to come ready to play every week in the Whitepine League. We have three automatic playoff berths again this year, but I think it’s going to be a battle.”
Football practice starts Aug. 7.
“I’m going to have mid-20s, which is good, meaning I’m going to have some JV games as well,” he said. “We will schedule our JV games in August.”
The Rams’ preseason will once again include a jamboree with Lapwai and Prairie, with Deary in for Timberline this time.
“I’m just excited to get the season going,” Hutchens said. “Notus, it’s our nonleague game, but I’m excited. This will be I think the first time ever that a true southern team — like a true Boise Valley team — is coming all the way to Kooskia for a regular season game.”
The Rams will host Notus at 6 p.m. Aug. 25.
“Notus usually wins that division, I mean, year-in and year-out consistently,” Hutchens said. “For us, if we can win that game right out of the gate, to beat another team that’s usually a league champion, that would definitely jumpstart our season as far as the rankings and everything else. We’re probably going to have a lot of eyes on that game.
