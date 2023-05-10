RIGGINS — Matt Nauman and Paul Dunn topped the team roping last Saturday and Sunday, May 6-7, at the 2023 Riggins Rodeo, stopping the clock in 6.59 seconds and helping the header, Nauman, take the all-around cowboy award as well.
Austin Brannan and Bubba Braucher won the local team roping with a 6.76 catch, chased by Dallas Edwards and Sawyer Fisher with a 6.96.
