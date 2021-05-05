LEWISTON — The second league meet of the tennis season got out to a delayed start due to rain Saturday morning, but as the skies cleared, so did the pecking order among North Idaho’s top small-school tennis players.
That led to district tournament seeding for 10 Clearwater Valley athletes, with Josh Francis No. 1 in boys singles and most likely to qualify for state. Gabe Kirish (No. 2 boys singles) played perhaps the best match of the day, taking Coeur d’Alene Charter’s Nathaniel Cloyd to an 8-8 tie before prevailing 7-2 in the tiebreak. “They were 2-2 in the tiebreak when Gabe made an aggressive move up to the net and started hitting the ball harder,” CV coach Jeff Swan said. “Both those guys play a little bit tentative and hit everything back, so that match went two-and-a-half hours, which is extremely long for a pro-eight, and it was like Gabe decided he had to play more aggressively at the end to win it.”
Also seeded for district are Ashton Mangun (girls singles No. 2), Brooke Romney (girls singles No. 5), Jerod Murray and Kayleigh Graves (mixed doubles No. 3), Axl Fairbank and Peyton Andrews (mixed doubles No. 5), and Eleah Swan and Ashlyn Ledeboer (girls doubles No. 4).
The district tournament will begin at 9 a.m. May 14th at Coeur d’Alene High School and will run in part at Cherry Hill Park.
