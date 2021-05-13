New scoreboards boost Bulldogs

GRANGEVILLE — Private contributions covered a big cost for new works at the GHS football and baseball field, where the baseball Bulldogs lit up their new scoreboard with district tournament wins last week and where the football Bulldogs will this fall light up one that went up Thursday, May 13.
"Les Schwab always tries to be a big contributor for all of our youth sports programs and high school programs," Grangeville Les Schwab manager Jerime Zimmerman said. "Both scoreboards were in need of repair, and being a business in town that can support our schools and our kids, that's just something we wanted to do and something we like to be part of."
Zimmerman, who is head coach for the softball team, also helps out with the football teams as an assistant coach.
"As a Les Schwab manager, I really try to be as active as I can to support the youth in our community," he said. "It takes a lot of support from local businesses and a lot of volunteer time to make these programs go — and I'm really excited about the football season we have coming up."
"We had a really good season last fall," he said. "We came up just a little bit short at West Side, but they ended up being the state title winners for the 2A division, and we were the only team to score a touchdown on them. From last year's success, we'll be able to build on it this year, and we're really excited about the group of kids we got coming in this year for the football program. Coach Adams [GHS head football coach Jeff Adams] has got a great, great program and a great bunch of coaches, and he puts us in a good position to be successful."
The $60,000 cost of the new scoreboards was covered entirely by private money and labor, Zimmerman said. "This was sponsored by the Les Schwab here in Grangeville, and the dollars that we've put back into the community come from our local business here, and those come right out of all of the employees pockets at the store."
Beyond being bigger and newer than the old one, the new football scoreboard has a readerboard feature in the middle of it that will be able to carry messages for players from friends or family, as well as advertisements. That feature will be administered by the Grangeville Booster Club, Zimmerman said, and he asked that Grangeville High School supporters come out and support these kids through all sports.
"This is a great community," he said, "and as many people as we can get coming out and supporting these kids at these games, that's what we want."
