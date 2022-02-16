NEZPERCE — The St. John Bosco basketball girls fell to Nezperce 37-29 on Feb. 8, as Erica Zenner scored 17 points and the Nighthawks held the Patriots without a double-digit scorer. Jade Prigge (nine points) scored the team-high.

