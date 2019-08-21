One Highland Junior High student is joining about a dozen or so Nezperce High School and Junior High students participating in cross country this year. Coach Liz Husted said this is just the second year Nezperce has had a cross-country team. Last year, NHS senior Joe McGuigan and sophomore Cole Seiler both earned trips to the state meet.
Prairie, Grangeville, Kamiah, Potlatch, Orofino, Deary, Troy and other area schools also have cross-country teams and many will participate in the same meets as Nezperce. Liz noted that cross-country is the only sport Nezperce participates in where high school and junior high school students participate in the same events.
The 2019 cross-country season kicks off Saturday, Aug. 24 with the Dash & Splash at Ponderosa State Park in McCall.
The Nezperce volleyball team’s first game is at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Timberline. Meanwhile the Lewis County Eagles football team had to cancel its first game - set for Aug. 30 against Lapwai - due to not having enough eligible players.
