Grangeville’s Jakaili Norman was chosen to represent the area at the annual Inland Northwest Volleyball Showcase held last weekend in Spokane, Wash.
The event assembled six teams for a morning youth clinic for ages 8-14 headed by Whitaker University coach Kati Bodecker followed by an afternoon of volleyball matches. See hubsportscenter.org for a list of players and other details.
