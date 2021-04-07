The 58th Annual North Idaho Sports Banquet, April 17 in Coeur d'Alene, will feature awards by the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame recognizing high school athletes of 11 sports played in the region during the 2020-2021 seasons.
Among the nominees are five local athletes and one team, as the Prairie High School basketball girls are up for the NIHOF "girls team of the year" award. Also nominated individually are Grangeville's Caleb Frei (3-2-1A football), Camden Barger (3-2-1A girls basketball), and Kadence Beck (3-2-1A wrestling), and Prairie's Brody Hasselstrom and Dean Johnson (both for 3-2-1A football).
