The Prairie basketball boys had showed spectacular comeback ability in the course of qualifying for the 1AD1 state tournament, but after Oakley got out to a double-digit halftime lead during consolation play Thursday, the Hornets held them down.
Zach Rambo scored a game-high 24, but Oakley countered that with 16 by Payton Beck and 14 by Corbin Bedke.
Prairie pulled within nine, 29-20, on a traditional three-point play by Cole Schlader during the third quarter, but Oakley concentrated defensively on the senior standout.
During the first half, Oakley generated nine more shots than the Pirates and made a higher percentage of their chances; for the contest, the Hornets outscored Prairie 17-4 off turnovers and 30-20 in the paint.
