KAMIAH — Everett Oatman’s return of the opening kickoff and eruption for an 50-yard touchdown reception put the Kamiah football boys ahead of visiting Council 16-0 during the first quarter, and the Kubs more than matched everything Council did during the rest of the contest last Friday night, Sept. 16.
After Oatman’s second score, quarterback David Kludt pushed across a three-yard touchdown run and Colton Ocain added the conversion, making it 24-0. Ocain then scored on runs of 34, 65, eight and six yards, finishing with 170 yards on 22 carries.
Next, Kamiah (3-1, 2-0 Whitepine League) hosts Clearwater Valley (3-1, 2-0 league) in a clash that will bring the top of the WPL standings into clearer focus. The teams have both beaten Logos and Lapwai, and both have a win and a loss to non-league teams from parts south. Against the common opponents, CV beat Logos 68-58 and beat Lapwai 34-22 — both at home. Kamiah beat Lapwai 34-28 and Logos 48-14 — both on the road. But the early-season has already cost the Kubs dearly in injuries, as the Kubs have performed without standout cornerback Brady Cox and running back Connor Weddle in recent weeks.
