KAMIAH — Everett Oatman’s return of the opening kickoff and eruption for an 50-yard touchdown reception put the Kamiah football boys ahead of visiting Council 16-0 during the first quarter, and the Kubs more than matched everything Council did during the rest of the contest last Friday night, Sept. 16.

After Oatman’s second score, quarterback David Kludt pushed across a three-yard touchdown run and Colton Ocain added the conversion, making it 24-0. Ocain then scored on runs of 34, 65, eight and six yards, finishing with 170 yards on 22 carries.

