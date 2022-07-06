GRANGEVILLE — After a two-year hiatus, the Twin Pines Trail Run — which began in 2019 as senior projects of Mindy Fredrickson — went off again last Saturday morning, July 2. Scheduled to include 20-mile, 10-mile and 5-mile runs, it drew 44 signups online through ultrasignup.com. Organizers needed one more 20-miler to register to justify marking the course for the longest of the three races, which would have stemmed off from the other two, which headed up a road into the steep country south of town.
Tim Oberholzer of Cottonwood paced the 10-milers, and he finished that course in 1 hour, 29 minutes. In total, 11 ran that race — seven men — with Stephanie Hake and Emily Schacher of Grangeville first to finish among the women, finishing in 2:07.
The 28 five-milers — 22 women — were led to the line by Anna Sivill, a U.S. Forest Service wildland firefighter out of Kamiah, who finished in 50 minutes. The first man to finish that distance was Nathan Winder of Grangeville, in 1:01.
The 2022 edition of the race was organized by Lynne Fredrickson and Jill Pazdan, with proceeds going to Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF).
Current and past results are online at https://ultrasignup.com/results_event.aspx?did=93337.
