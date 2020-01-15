LCSC junior Cole Olsen qualified for the NAIA Indoor Track and Field National Championships with a 3,000 meter time of 8:36.92 at the Vandal Open last Saturday, Jan. 11, in Moscow — his first indoor race of the season. He placed second as the only NAIA runner in the pack.
LC’s season continues Jan. 23 in Moscow, Feb. 7-8 in Boise and Feb. 15 in Boise, with indoor nationals March 5-7 in South Dakota.
