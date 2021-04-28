GRANGEVILLE — The tennis Bulldogs won five of nine doubles matches against Clearwater Valley last Tuesday afternoon, April 20, with Grangeville’s wins as follows.
Camaran Green and Bella Dame beat Kaylee Graves and Payton Andrews 8-3. Hailey Goicoa and Talia Brown beat Eleah Swan and Brooke Romney 8-5. Goicoa and Brown beat Swan and Ashley Ledeboer 8-2. Isaac VanDomelan and Aidan Acton beat Ashton Mangun and Axl Fairbank 8-4, and Dame and Green beat Swan and Ledeboer 6-2.
Clearwater Valley took the other four as follows. Graves and Andrews beat Dame and Brianna Gill 6-2. Josh Francis and Mangun beat Logan Bishop and Baeli Kinsley 8-1. Gabe Kirish and Francis beat Taylor Bransford and Ginger Goins 8-0, and Swan and Kirish beat Bishop and Kinsley 8-0.
