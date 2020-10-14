OROFINO — Having faced more disruption due to COVID-19 than most others in North Central Idaho, the Orofino girls returned to action Monday night, Oct. 13, and booked a five-set win over Grangeville 3-2 (18-25, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18, 15-4). According to the Lewiston Tribune, Orofino stayed undefeated, having faced no competition since Sept. 24.
Grangeville hosted Kendrick after the print deadline Tuesday, Oct. 13, and, up next, GHS has a non-league home match Oct. 15 against Timberline.
Grangeville is scheduled to visit St. Maries for a 1:30 p.m. contest Oct. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.