KOOSKIA — The Clearwater Valley boys had few answers for Orofino’s designs Feb. 12, as the Maniacs scored the first eight points in the game and went on to win 64-35.
CV caught a spark late in the first quarter when Austin Curtis scored five quick points on post-ups, lifting the Rams within three, 8-5. They remained within four, 9-5, at the buzzer, but Orofino’s Reid Thomas scored the first two baskets of the second quarter, and tacked on a free throw to each of them, making the lead 15-5. After a basket by CV’s Edoardo Miconi, Orofino’s lead grew to 14, 21-7, on a lay-in followed by another shot by Thomas.
Next, the Rams are the No. 6 seed in the upcoming district tournament, and so open against No. 3 Prairie on Wednesday night, Feb. 16. That game tips off at 6 p.m. at PHS.
