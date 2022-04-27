GRANGEVILLE — Taking advantage of soft defense early in the game April 25, Orofino took a 4-0 lead and went on to beat Grangeville 10-3. GHS scored two during the bottom of the second, after Adalei Lefebvre reached on an error and Adri Anderson followed being hit by a pitch. The Maniacs limited the damage by booking the next two outs, but a walk drawn by Madalyn Green brought up Bailey Vanderwall, who also reached on an error.
Orofino extended the lead back out to 7-2, and that score stood into the bottom of the sixth, when Grangeville put runners at second and third with none out before a baserunning pileup at third base resulted in a triple play.
Orofino tacked on three more during the top of the seventh, and Grangeville pushed one more across with two outs in the bottom half.
Next, Grangeville hosts Kendrick at 4 p.m. today April 27, visits McCall April 29, and hosts St. Maries at 10:30 a.m. April 30. GHS then hosts Prairie at 4 p.m. May 2.
