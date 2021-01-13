RIGGINS — Orofino’s Joel Scott nearly equaled the output Salmon River got from Jimmy Tucker (20 points), and additional OHS scoring from Reid Thomas (14) and Nick Graham (12) won it 66-32 for the Maniacs Jan. 8.
Next, Salmon River visits Horseshoe Bend Jan. 15 and hosts Wilder Jan. 16.
