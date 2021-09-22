The Clearwater Valley volleyball girls took the first set from Timberline Sept. 20, but fell 3-1 (24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 25-17). Last week, Orofino swept CV 3-0 (25-10, 25-20, 25-12). Next, CV hosts Potlatch Sept. 22, then visits Kamiah on Sept. 30.

