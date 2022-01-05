OROFINO — The next scheduled tournament for both the CV/K co-op and Grangeville has been pushed back to Jan. 14-15, which pushes off the trip to Wendell the local teams had hoped to make those days.
Their schedule was disrupted by weather last week, which was too prohibitive for travel to St. Maries for the annual Ross Memorial tournament, which was held there on Dec. 30.
In place of the Orofino tournament, the teams scheduled a trip to Nampa, where two tournaments are being held in close proximity Jan. 7-8. Most local wrestlers will be in Meridian starting at 3 p.m. MT that Friday and at 8 a.m. MT that Saturday, and a few will be at the Rollie Lane tournament, which begins at 9 a.m. MT both days.
