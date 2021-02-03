GENESEE — Claira Osborne scored 35 points and paced a 67-50 Genesee win over Kamiah on the Kubs’ last day of regular season play Jan. 30. Kamiah’s Mariah Porter scored 27 as KHS outscored Genesee 21-10 during the fourth, but Genesee had built an overwhelming lead during the second and third quarters. Earlier in the week, Lapwai beat KHS 68-28. Kamiah turns its attention to the district tournament and a loser-out game Feb. 8 against Clearwater Valley.

