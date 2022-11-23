GRANGEVILLE — On the way to a 64-35 win over the Bulldogs, the Parma basketball girls outscored host GHS 24-8 during the first quarter and led 36-14 at halftime last Friday, Nov. 18. A full-court press plagued the Grangeville girls early on, as the visitors lept out to a 9-2 lead.

The Bulldogs’ first hoop — a layup by Adalei Lefebvre — tied the score at 2-2. Then Addisyn Vanderwall made a three-pointer, cutting Parma’s lead to 9-5. Parma answered with a second-chance basket, and pushed the lead to 13-5 before GHS got two foul shots from Mattie Thacker, which trimmed it back to six points, 13-7.

