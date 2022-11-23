GRANGEVILLE — On the way to a 64-35 win over the Bulldogs, the Parma basketball girls outscored host GHS 24-8 during the first quarter and led 36-14 at halftime last Friday, Nov. 18. A full-court press plagued the Grangeville girls early on, as the visitors lept out to a 9-2 lead.
The Bulldogs’ first hoop — a layup by Adalei Lefebvre — tied the score at 2-2. Then Addisyn Vanderwall made a three-pointer, cutting Parma’s lead to 9-5. Parma answered with a second-chance basket, and pushed the lead to 13-5 before GHS got two foul shots from Mattie Thacker, which trimmed it back to six points, 13-7.
Parma’s Taylor Kaiser then banked in a shot, and another Panthers’ jump shot pushed the lead to 10. It grew to 15 before the Bulldogs’ next point, which was a foul shot late in the quarter by Adri Anderson.
Abbie Frei made a couple of sharp plays during the second quarter: a pass to Vanderwall for a layup, and a baseline dribble-drive on which she pulled up for a 10-footer from a tough angle. Caryss Barger added two foul shots before halftime.
Lefebvre, Frei and Thacker had baskets early in the third, with Frei’s three-pointer prompting a Panthers time-out. Then Madalyn Green scored a second-chance hoop and Thacker added a field goal and a free throw late in the frame, after which Parma’s lead stood at 47-26.
During the fourth, Green scored on an inbounds set, then scored on a drive, drawing a foul. Frei added a late three-pointer.
Grangeville’s next game is Nov. 29 at Council, with a 6 p.m. MT tip-off. After that, it’s the annual Idaho County Shootout against Prairie, with the varsity to play at 6 p.m. Dec. 2.
