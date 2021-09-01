GRANGEVILLE — Coeur d’Alene Charter’s soccer squads are both routinely among the top teams in 3A Idaho. They swept Grangeville in a pair of shutouts last Thursday, Aug. 26, turning relatively close halftime scores into one-sided finals: 9-0 over the GHS girls, and 8-0 over the GHS boys.
Boys coach Jason Weber was nevertheless pleased with what he saw from his team.
“I was really proud of the energy and fight the men played with against a physically large and advanced play of soccer in the opponent,” he said. “We got super gutsy play by Dalton Dennis in the first half, with great leadership and fight in his play. He had to leave at half due to injury.”
Grangeville had a disallowed goal during the second half, as Jack Bransford finished off a ball played by Charter’s goalie. The goal was waved off as the referee ruled the goalie had controlled the ball before colliding with Bransford.
“At a minimum the men worked hard for that goal and many of the good looks we got,” Weber said. “Despite the hard work and energy we brought we know we have to improve our soccer overall and will continue to do so, in terms of vision, positioning, through balls and finishing and so on.”
Next, Grangeville hosts the Bonners Ferry boys and girls this Thursday, Sept. 2, with the boys at 1:30 p.m. and the girls to follow at 3:30 p.m.
