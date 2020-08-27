After running into eventual 2019 state champion Troy in the second round of last season’s district tournament, the 2020 Prairie volleyball team was surprised by a Lapwai team the Pirates had beaten earlier in that playoff bracket. This fall, Prairie is more balanced, in a way that coach Julie Schumacher anticipates will make the team more flexible.
“When we made the break [into varsity and JV squads] and I talked to my team, I said, ‘It doesn't matter who started last year. It doesn't matter because we have three of each – middles, outside hitters and setters. You are never guaranteed. Everything matters. Practice matters. How hard you work matters. It doesn't matter if you're good. If you don't work hard and practice hard, the next girl is there to take your spot.’ I told the girls, that's a good thing: To know that there's people ahead of you or who can ace you out. That’s going to make our team better.”
The team’s most-recognized player, Madison Shears, can play any position. “She has literally played outside, middle, libero and setter,” Schumacher said. “I don't know if she knows what her favorite is. I’ve asked her and she has said she just wants to play. … She has a really good attitude that way.”
Shears is lining up at setter this fall.
Sierra McWilliams played varsity as a sophomore libero and has “worked and worked” at that, Schumacher said. “I think she'll do a really good job this year there.”
Junior Trinity Martinez missed last season due to injury but is back and strong in the middle. “What's going to make her stronger is the other middles,” Schumacher said. “She has to compete.”
Junior Josie Remacle “has the potential to be a really, really good player,” Schumacher said, and sophomore Tara Schlader will be competitive as a setter. Junior Jade Prigge started as a middle and moved to the outside last year. Senior Ellea Uhlenkott, “knows she has to compete to save her spot in the middle, and she works her butt off.”
Delanie Lockett was the go-to outside hitter last fall, and, “will be excellent,” this fall. “She's the one that if the game is tight and we need a point, we can go to her and she’ll keep her head.”
Senior Hope Schwartz has shown good leadership skills at setter.
“Just when I think I know who my starting six will be, I see something that makes me think, ‘Oh, that girl might ace so-and-so out,” Schumacher said.
Around the Whitepine League, Troy and Genesee pencil as powers, having long track records that include the top two places in the WPL standings last fall.
Prairie had been planning to open Sept. 1 at Lapwai, but that game has been cancelled due to Lapwai starting school later than originally planned, on account of coronavirus. Prairie has a home match scheduled Sept. 3 against Clearwater Valley.
