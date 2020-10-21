KOOSKIA — With 162 rushing yards from Dylan Pickering and nearly 500 rushing yards in all, the Clearwater Valley football boys ripped Troy 51-22 last Friday night, Oct. 16. Nakiyah Anderson (128 yards), Aiden Martinez (106) and Will Willis (85) all had nearly equal shares of the workload behind an offensive line that has powered CV’s success this fall.
None of the listed running backs had more than 12 carries, and all had at least eight, according to the Lewiston Tribune.
CV has been without early-season standouts Jesse Knox and Anthony Fabbi due to injury.
Next, Clearwater Valley (5-2, 4-1 Whitepine League) has one more test before the playoffs. This Friday night, Oct. 23, the Rams will visit Kamiah with playoff positioning at stake. As of Oct. 18, MaxPreps had ranked the Rams and the Kubs No. 10 and No. 11 among all eight-man teams in the state. This ranking included both 1AD1 and 1AD2 teams, while 1AD1 playoff seedings this fall are to be based on the MaxPreps rankings of the upper division, to be released after this week’s games
