GENESEE — In a matchup of two of the Whitepine League’s top football teams, Prairie blew out Genesee during the first quarter last Friday night, Oct. 15. Though Genesee showed some of the prowess that has pushed the Bulldogs toward the top of the WPL standing, the margin never really narrowed on the way to an 84-50 final.
Brody Hasselstrom, TJ Hibbard, Lane Schumacher, Wyatt Ross, and Hasselstrom — again — all scored before Genesee got on the board.
Prairie led 38-0 before Genesee’s Jack Johnson ran back a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown, after which the teams alternated touchdowns.
Scores by Schumacher, Hibbard — twice — and Hasselstrom — three times — balanced away Genesee’s surge.
Hibbard ended up with 213 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and Hasselstrom finished with 155 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown. Ross ended up with 131 receiving yards including one touchdown reception, as Schumacher passed for 176 yards and two scores in addition to a rushing touchdown and an interception return touchdown.
It marked Prairie’s seventh straight win, and the Pirates 6-0 league record stands atop the WPL.
Next, Prairie wraps up its regular season at 7 p.m. this Friday night, Oct. 22, against Troy, which has yet to win a league game.
