COTTONWOOD — Register by June 15 for a youth basketball camp for grades 4-8, to be held June 21-23 at the Prairie Auxiliary Gym, 8-3 p.m. each day. Pirates Zach Rambo, Lane Schumacher, and Kyle Schwartz will be teaching the basics of basketball and improving any and all skills they already have. Email scw393@sd242.org or ramb299@sd242.org for registration or information.

