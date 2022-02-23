NAMPA — If it was an open question going into the state tournament, Friday night’s Pirates-versus-Pirates showdown settled it: The Prairie Pirates are 1AD1 Idaho’s best Pirates.
They beat the Butte County Pirates 56-37 in the state tournament semifinal Feb. 18 at Columbia High School, chiefly on scoring by Josie Remacle (14 points), Kristin Wemhoff (12) and Tara Schlader (11). Ali Rehder added eight including a three-pointer that drew perhaps the night’s biggest cheer, and Laney Forsmann added seven points. Delanie Lockett booked a team-high eight rebounds, and added four points and four assists.
The moment of truth came during the second quarter, when Butte County rattled off a 14-0 run, obliterating Prairie’s early lead and tying the score at 21-all. But Prairie scored the next eight points in a row, with three pairs of foul shots and a hoop by Forsmann late in the quarter keeping Prairie firmly ahead, 29-21, at halftime. That ended up being previously undefeated Butte County’s last real chance to overtake Prairie.
“We were definitely not the favorite, according to seeding, but I thought we were the favorite,” Prairie head coach Lori Mader said afterward. “Of course, I’m always going to pick these Pirates. My kids just played so hard, and I’m so proud of them. It’s hard to go on and beat a team that’s undefeated, but I don’t think that really waivered my kids. We play Lapwai all the time and I think we’re just ready for the big game all the time.”
During the third quarter, Remacle scored several times, including a lay-in off an inbounds pass that pushed the lead to 19 points, 42-23. “Josie Remacle stepped up and gave us incredible minutes,” Mader said. “She scored well, she rebounded well and just kept her head in the game. ... We switched in and out of defenses from a 2-3 trap to 1-3-1 trap to man to full-court to off-the-full-court. I thought we did a good job of stretching their defense and attacking and playing our game. Josie was so strong. All year we’ve just been kind of in her grill to just finish, finish and believe in yourself. ... I think she finally just took that and ran with it, and it was good to see."
“I think we got greatly overlooked, and I think we stepped up and did the job tonight,” Mader added. “We come from a really hard district. The south and the north play two different styles, and we brought our style, and tonight ours was just a little better.”
