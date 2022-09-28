GENESEE — After falling behind 16-0, the Prairie football boys broke through to beat Genesee 50-22 on the road Friday, Sept. 23. Scoring 36 straight points during the second and third quarters, the Pirates rode Colton McElroy (107 rushing yards and five-for-eight passing for 90 yards) and Eli Hinds (128 rushing yards) to their third Whitepine League win of the season.
McElroy scored 1-, 18- and 53-yard rushing touchdowns during the Pirates’ surge, including the go-ahead points early in the third quarter. Hinds, who had scored late in the first half, followed up with his second touchdown run of the game, notched a 28-16 lead for Prairie shortly thereafter.
