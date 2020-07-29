Prairie announced a couple of football and volleyball dates will not go off as planned. The football team’s first game had been scheduled Aug. 29 as part of an inter-district 1A showcase at Middleton High School. Prairie, Lapwai and Kendrick all had games slated that day, and all three cancelled, “in light of what’s happening in the state with COVID-19,” PHS principal Jon Rehder said in an email to players, parents and patrons Tuesday morning, July 28.
“Rene Forsmann, the school board, and I also made the decision that we would not have our varsity volleyball team travel to New Plymouth for their tournament on that same day,” Rehder said. “We will also not be hosting the volleyball jamboree at Prairie High School that was scheduled for Aug. 25.”
Thus Prairie’s first volleyball game is at Lapwai on Sept. 1 and first varsity football game is at Kendrick on Sept. 4.
